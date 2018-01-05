Northampton's Rising Star begins search for town's next up and coming showstopper

Northampton’s Rising Star is back in its second year in search of talented people of all ages for its 2018 competition.

Registration is now open and will close on March 11 with auditions taking place in front of a new judging panel.

In the show's debut year, contestants faced off in May 2017 for the title of Northampton's Rising Star, where 16-year-old Kara Hamer, from Corby, was crowned the winner.

Organiser and panel judge Tommy Gardner said: “I am excited to be back in search of Northampton’s next Rising Star, with a fantastic team of people.

"We truly have a talent competition with a difference whilst supporting a truly amazing charity, The Cynthia Spencer Hospice."

The final show will take place in Northampton in June with the addition of a celebrity guest judge.

This year's contest will have specialist mentors from the performing arts sector to work the final 12 acts in preparation for the grand final.

