Northampton's own Travis Perkins recognised as top employer for 10th year running

A building supplies company based in Northampton that employs hundreds of people in the county has been named one of the UK's top employers for the 10th year running.

Travis Perkins, which has its headquarters in Lodge Farm Industrial Estate, has been recognised on the Top Employers Institute's list for 2019.

It marks Travis Perkins' 10th year of recognition by the Institute for how it treats its employees and what it does to improve itself as a place to work.

Group HR Director Carol Kavanagh said: “We passionately believe we have the best people and the best place to work in our industry.

"Being recognised in this way for the 10th year running is obviously very special, but it’s important we don’t take our eye off the ball and continue to work closely with our colleagues to ensure we continuously improve our workplace across the group.”

The Top Employer Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in people practices, and identifies organisations that demonstrate good work in HR and employee conditions.

Established more than 25 years ago, the Institute has certified over 1,300 organisations in 115 countries.