Northampton's own Paralympic gold athlete Ellie Robinson represents town at prestigious awards night

Northampton's own Ellie Robinson and her school represented the town at a prestigious award for women's achievements in sports last week.

The gold-winning Paralympic athlete from Northampton High School was invited to the BT Sports Action Women Awards in London on December 3.

The 17-year-old champion got to meet with some of the UK's leading sporting heroes, including two-time Olympic Gold medalist Lizzy Yarnold and Commonwealth Gold medalist Dina Asher-Smith.

It comes after Ellie added Commonwealth Gold to her impressive trophy cabinet earlier this year.

Ellie was invited along with other pupils from Girls' Day School Trust academies across the country.

Olympic broadcasting superstar Clare Balding, who hosted the event at Olympic Park, gave Ellie and her peers a special mention on stage and called them 'the stars of the future'.

The event recognises women's achievements in sports over the past year, and this year named Dina Asher-Smith as BT Sport Action Woman of the Year 2018.