Northampton's 'only floating venue' sets sail again as vegan coffee shop just months after devastating arson attack

A Northampton floating bar and restaurant that was destroyed in a suspected arson attack earlier this year has reopened - and is now also a vegan coffee shop.

The Ark - billed as Northampton's only 'floating venue' and moored up on the Nene off Midsomer Meadows - was left in ruins after a devastating fire in June 2018.

Events organiser Hena Patel says her family has the most of a "not ideal situation".

But after months of repairs and a complete renovation, the vessel is looking shipshape again and has used the chance to become Northampton's only anchored cafe.

Events organiser Hema Patel said: "It wasn't ideal what happened, but we've taken the opportunity and made a positive outcome for us.

"We're back on our feet now and we're still committed to hosting venues and parties, but customers who come in the daytime can also enjoy The Ark as a vegan coffee shop.

"We're really, really happy to be back. We've missed all of our customers and we're excited for what the future holds."

The complete renovations at the Ark has allowed it open as a vegan coffee shop.

The Ark is open Tuesday to Saturday serving food and coffee sourced by local roaster Yellow Bourbon.

The 23-metre-long boat was the target an early morning suspected arson attack in June this year. A 32-year-old man from Horsemarket - Brendan Gaughan - was charged in connection with the fire is expected to appear in court in November.