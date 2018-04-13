Northampton's new deputy mayor to 'bring energy of youth' to role

Northampton's new deputy mayor says he will bring the "energy of youth" to the role after being selected this week.

Councillor Nazim Choudary (Lab, St. Davids) will eventually become mayor of the town.

Making the announcement Cllr Danielle Stone (Lab, Castle), leader of the labour group said: “I am delighted that Cllr Choudary has agreed to be our next deputy mayor.

"He will bring the energy of youth to the role together with his passion for the work local groups do.

"I know that he will also be a great fundraiser for whatever his chosen charity as mayor will be.

"He will be able to bring all the political groups together to support him and a wide range of local projects. I am very much looking forward to seeing him in his role as deputy mayor and then as our first citizen.”