Northampton's MPs pick their sides over Theresa May's draft Brexit deal

Northampton's two MPs have offered opposite opinions of the draft Brexit agreement drawn up by the Prime Minister.

This week, Theresa May revealed her proposals for how the UK will leave the European Union. Mrs May said the draft agreement is 'the best that could be negotiated', and has called it 'a decisive step forward'. However, it the past 48 hours it has been met with resignations and talk of a no-confidence vote.

Andrew Lewer, Northampton South, says he will 'reflect' on whether he would enter a vote of no-confidence.

Today, Tory MP for Northampton South Andrew Lewer - whose stated his support for the UK to leave the customs union and the single market in his election manifesto - told the Chronicle & Echo: "I think it is profoundly disappointing. But unfortunately, it's what I expected.

"The deal as it is worse than remaining a member of the EU.

"At the centre of my manifesto was to see the UK leave the single market and the jurisdiction of the EU court of justice. I cannot support something that does not deliver on a larger part of what I promised.

"I'm rapidly losing confidence in the PM. I am speaking to colleagues over the weekend to reflect on whether I would support a vote of no-confidence."

Michael Ellis, Northampton North, says the Prime Minister has his full support.

Meanwhile, Tory MP for Northampton North Michael Ellis says Mrs May deserves 'praise and admiration' for her draft agreement.

He said: "The PM has secured a good deal for Britain. It will stop free movement and will stop Brussels having control of our spending.

"I think it's a good deal and the PM has my full confidence. The British people voted to leave and we are respecting that decision.

"This is the deal that's on the table. It's that or no deal at all, or even not leaving the EU at all. You haven't heard anyone come up with anything better."

Theresa May announced her draft Brexit agreement this week.

"She should be commended."

The draft agreement includes plans to keep the country as a whole in the customs union and single market until at least December 2020, and would have to remain under several EU laws while the two sides work out a new trade relationship.

It would also end free movement, meaning entry and exit visas would be needed when crossing national borders.

The UK would lose its MEPs in the European Union to vote on what laws are made, and would have to pay a £39billion 'divorce bill' to leave.

To trigger a vote of no confidence, at least 15 per cent of the Tory party's 1922 committee would have to write a letter stating they do not support the Prime Minister.