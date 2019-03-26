Northampton's most difficult GP surgeries to reach on the phone, according to their patients
No one wants to listen to hold music when they are anxious about their health. So patients at GP surgeries were asked in March 2018 to rate their local practice on how easy it was to reach them on the phone.
Below are the Northampton GPs that scored the lowest for being convenient to reach on the phone, ranked from 15 to one.
#15 - Leicester Terrace Health Care Centre - 64.30% of patients reported it was easy to get through to the practice on the phone