Northampton's medieval castle re-imagined as play maze and footpath in landscaping plans

A plan for a new "play maze" and footpath on the grounds of Northampton's historic medieval castle have been put tot he borough council.

A route along the top of the red brick wall in St Andrew's Road, off Chalk Lane, enar the train station, is being considered for a new history walk with landscaping and a boardwalk.

Plans outline a new reclaimed stone play maze and a footpath.

It includes plans for a "play maze" based on the footprint of the castle's long-gone inner bailey, made of reclaimed stone to recreate the feel fo castle ruins.

The footpath will connect a section of St Andrew's Road and the Chalk Lane car park, starting at the two wooden knights installed there in 2016.

Plans for the project have been submitted to the borough council as part of a joint effort by Northampton Partnership Homes, who own the land, and the Friends of Northampton Castle (FoNC).

Marie Dickie, Chairman of FoNC, said: "We're absolutely excited and very keen to see this plan come to life. It's an important historical area but it's also a place where people live and we want them to enjoy it.

"We have been working with Northampton Partnership Home to make sure none of the work damages any potential archaeological work under the mound."

Under the plan, the red wall along St Andrews Road will also be topped by a new fence for safety.

A line of boulders and a timber boardwalk will also be installed on the footpath to mark the draw-bridge and the castle wall.

A consultation on the plan until April 4.