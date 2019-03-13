Northampton's Gracie is on a mission to beat the bullies with positive YouTube videos

Brave Gracie Hyland is fast becoming a local YouTube sensation among children her age.

The nine-year-old from Abington Vale took to vlogging last year after she was teased for having an artificial eye.

Gracie was diagnosed with a rare eye cancer called Retinoblastoma when she was two years old and has found it hard to adjust.

But over the years she has found her confidence.

She is now the founder of YouTube channel 'GLH Speaks Up!' and has started to create merchandise for her fans - who she calls 'warriors' - with all funds going to Earls Barton-based cancer charity National Children's Tumour Leukaemia Cancer Trust (NCTLC).

The channel was set up to help other children with their own self-confidence and she focuses on how to help others think positively.

Gracie and her eight friends from Razzle Dazzle Stage School handed over a cheque on Tuesday night to NCTLC, a charity which previously paid for the nine-year-old and her family to go to Disneyland Paris.

Gracie gives tips on anti-bullying, which is filmed in an environment where she bakes, and sometimes talks about slime and makeovers.

Gracie said: "I was inspired by empathy at school and the bullying was going on and I just wanted to stop it.

"I thought to myself, 'if I have a YouTube channel it will spread across the world'.

"The message I want to get across to them is that bullying is not right, always choose kindness. Treat others how you want to be treated."

Gracie loves making YouTube videos and is hoping to encourage as many people as possible to be kind to one another.

Gracie - along with her friends at Razzle Dazzle Stage School - handed over a cheque to NCTLC on Tuesday evening (March 12) for the sum total of £59.09, profits which were made from her merchandise sales.

She added: "When I was two, I made a wish to go to Disneyland and they [NCTLC] got that for me.

"They are a really big support in my life, they are just like a big family to me."

Gracie wants to tell any child who might be facing the bullies, to tell their parent, guardian or teacher about it.

And if you’re an adult being bullied you should speak out too.

"You don't want to keep it to yourself," she said.

"Because that worry will become bigger and bigger and bigger. I want it to become smaller and smaller and smaller until it's all gone."

How can I get help?

YOUNG MINDS

If you're a parent whose child is being bullied you can seek support by contacting Young Minds here.

If you need urgent help text YM to 85258, all texts are answered by trained volunteers, with support from experienced clinical supervisors.

Texts are free from EE, O2, Vodafone, 3, Virgin Mobile, BT Mobile, GiffGaff, Tesco Mobile and Telecom Plus.

CHILDLINE

If you're under 19 you can confidentially call, email or chat online with Childline about any problem, big or small.

Sign up for a childline account on the website here to be able to message a counsellor anytime without using your email address.

Chat with a 1-1 advisor here.

THE MIX

If you're under 25 you can talk to The Mix for free on the phone, by email or on their webchat.

You can also use their phone counselling service, or get more information on support services you might need on the website here.

Freephone: 0808 808 4994 (13:00-23:00 daily)