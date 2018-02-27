Northampton's Garibaldi Hotel relaunches with live DJ night and new Mexican menu

A Northampton pub has been taken over by two friends and long-time customers - who are revamping the menu with Mexican food.

The Garibaldi Hotel, in Bailiff Street, The Mounts, will relaunch under new ownership on Thursday (March 1) at 6pm with a new menu, a live vinyl DJ and cocktail menu.

Pub local Zach Wiltermood and Tom Neal took over the craft beer pub in January. Tom said: When we were thinking about the food for the pub we wanted something a bit different and that would be great for sharing with friends during the week as well as to stand and eat easily whilst watching a gig late on a Friday and Saturday.”

The Garibaldi also hosts a weekly quiz on Mondays, an open mic night, monthly exhibitions and regular live bands.

Zach said: "It’s been brilliant to see so many people come through the doors, both faces we know and those visiting for the first time. We have so many ideas and events planned to make sure there is something for everyone and create a sense of community.”

Food will be served every day from 4-7pm (Monday to Thursday) 4-11pm on Friday, 12-11pm on Saturday and a brunch menu will run on a Sunday from noon-4pm. An "after work drinks club", from 4-7pm Monday to Friday, will also see offers on selected draft beer, cider, ale and house wine.