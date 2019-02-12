Northampton's food traders will show off mouthwatering wares at free food fair

A free food fair will take place at Northampton's Guildhall featuring more than 20 businesses.

Taking place in The Guildhall between 10.30am and 3pm on March 2, the food fair will provide a mouthwatering showcase of stalls from local businesses, producers and makers offering dozens of delectable delights such as bread, spices, chutneys, cakes, biscuits, wine and vodka.

More than 22 businesses, including Friars Farm, Phipps Brewery, Fleur Fields Vineyard, the Creative Cupcakes Company, Bite me spices, the Cotswold Fudge Company, Jelley’s Vodka, The Biscuiterie, and Connie’s Vintage Tea Room will all be set up and selling their goods in the Great Hall.

At 11am, visitors to the fair will also get the chance to learn some top tips for using up bread, bananas and bags as local community interest group.

Fruitful Abundance Northampton, share their recipes and ideas for reducing food and plastic waste. Following their demonstration, they will also be running a tea room in the Courtroom, for anyone who wants to fuel their visit with hot drinks and snacks.

In addition, history fans will be in for a real treat, as The Looking Glass Theatre leads two free fun-filled tours around The Guildhall at 12pm and 2pm, giving an interesting glance back at its past.

Councillor Jonathan Nunn, leader of the Council, said: “Building on the success of last year’s food fairs in February and August, we are looking forward to expanding the visitor experience to include more businesses and interactive tours of The Guildhall.

“Entrance to the fair is free and will provide visitors with a great opportunity to get a flavour of the wide range of wonderful independent businesses and producers that are available in and around town.”