Northampton's first film festival needs young people with Hollywood dreams

A Northampton film festival is searching for young people who want to write, direct and star in their own movies with the backing of a fully-fledged studio.

In Spring 2019, Screen Northants are running their first film festival based in Northampton featuring the work of young people aged 16 to 25 years old.

.

The film company, based in the Grosvenor's Centre, wants aspiring movie makers to come forward with their Hollywood ideas - especially if they have 'something to say about Northampton'.

Workshops will start in January, with filmmaking activities in February, with the festival itself in March.

The festival is aimed at young people searching for experience in the creative industries or just want to see more filmmaking opportunities in Northampton.

There is also a group available for 16 to 18-year-olds who fit the BBC Children In Need criteria to devise the theme of the festival and what events are held. Visit the Screen Northants website for more information.

ScreenNorthants are a filmmaking studio who help young people gain experience in creative industries and are currently spearheading a Northampton-adaptation of Macbeth.