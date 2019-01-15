Northampton's first all-healthy fast food takeaway opens its doors next to a barbershop

Fitness fanatics now have a fast food outlet that won't undo all their hard work in the gym.

That is according to the co-owner of Barber and Bistro, Alex Moisii, 30, who opened the doors of the eatery last week.

Barber and Bistro offers a rotating healthy menu divided into proteins, carbs and vegetables as well as smoothies.

The fast food venue in Alexandra Terrace offers a selection of speedily prepared, lean dishes on a rotating menu prepared by nutritionist Mohammed Rahman - and it sits next to a barbershop so customers can have a trim while they wait.

Alex, who opened the business with three other friends last week, said: "We are all gym fanatics here and we enjoy a healthy lifestyle.

"This is about food that makes you feel better and gives you more energy.

"There's nowhere really in Kingsthorpe or Northampton that does this sort of thing - it is populated with fast food places that are unhealthy or fried - there is nothing really that is nutritional and fast."

The new bistro has seen the four business owners Alex, Mohammed, Oli Maitland and Jake Hillery converted a back room of the Barber Shop in Alexandra Terrace, which opened last year.

The menu is divided into proteins, 'carbs' and vegetables, and diners can select an item from each category to form a mealbox for £5.50 (or £6.50 for a large). Smoothies, coffees and vegan options are also available.

Staff are currently being trained to tailor meals to customers' needs if they are training for a particular purpose, such as losing weight or gaining muscle.

And later this year the business owners hope to begin a delivery service using a specially branded van.

Mohammed, who has worked as a personal trainer in gyms across the town, said: "I think there is a call for this sort of thing in Northampton.

"Being in all the different gyms I've worked from, I always have the same conversation. People say there's nothing good for them to eat that's convenient."

Barber and Bistro is open from noon until 8pm throughout the week and from 10am until 3pm on Saturdays.

For more information head to the buisiness Facebook page here.

