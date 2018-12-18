Northampton's Christmas decorations through the decades in pictures
From bows to baubles, tinsel to trees, Santa to sleighs, Northampton has entered into the Christmas spirit over the years decking the streets for shoppers.
In the late 1950s and early 1960s, Gold Street traders bought decorations from Oxford Street and Regent Street in London giving some memorable displays. In recent times, festive fashions and decorations have changed but the sight of Christmas lights still brings pleasure to many as they go about their business.
The Gold Street lights were purchased by Gold Street Traders Association at the end of the 1950s and early 1960s. They were usually acquired from the previous Christmas lights in Oxford Street, London. 'Boots' neon sign can be seen glowing brightly on the right-hand side.
Dressed in festive finery, a pony with white plumes parades along the streets of Northampton to the town centre Christmas Lights Switch On. The Christmas characters are walking towards the Market Square and Lloyds Bank's building on the corner of George Row and Drapery can be seen on the left-hand side of the picture.
Taken high above Abington Street looking towards All Saints Church, which can be seen on the skyline, these are Northampton's Christmas lights in 1960. On the right is the Notre Dame Convent School, demolished in 1979.