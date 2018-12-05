Northampton's Cafe of the Year top 10 revealed

From trendy to traditional, rustic to retro, there’s nothing we love more than a café or tea room and everyone has their number one. Now we want you to tell us which café or tea room is your winner. It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, fantastic full English, freshly baked treats, roasted coffee from around the world or exotic teas. Maybe you love the

friendly staff, the quaint surroundings or the fact that it’s so much more than a café or tea room. To vote for your winner, pick up a copy of tomorrow's Chron (Thursday), fill out the coupon and send it back to us. The closing date for votes is noon on Friday, December 21.

1. Scoffers, Nene Valley Services, Ecton, Northampton

2. Number 50 Tea Room, 50 Main Road, Northampton

3. The Park Café, Abington Park, Wellingborough Road, Northampton

4. Treetops Café, Overstone Lakes, Ecton Lane, Sywell

