Northampton's Back and Body sports clinic bring home national trophy from Wembley awards night

A Northampton sports clinic has been crowned one of the UK's best employers at a prestigious awards night at Wembley Stadium.

The team at The Back and Body Clinic, based in Moulton, was named Employer of the Year 2018 at the SME National Business Awards at the stadium on Friday night (December 14).

Clinic directors Richard Evans and Samantha Golden with the national award.

The clinic beat four other businesses and bagged the award for how they treat their employees and therapists.

The Back and Body's clinical director, Richard Evans and Samantha Golden, said: "We are passionate about helping people get better and pride ourselves on our expert ‘hands on’ treatment skills. We have a team of highly skilled and specialised professionals who love making such a big difference to the quality of people’s lives every day.

"When we were awarded the Midlands ‘Service Provider of the Year’ earlier this year, we hoped that it reflected our absolute commitment to providing the very best service to our patients, and for creating a warm and friendly environment in which our fantastic therapists can thrive.

"We now hope that by being awarded a National Award too, it will show that we continue to ensure that our commitment to our patients and team continues to grow.’

Back & Body, which also has a clinic in Tudor Court, Wootton Fields, offers physiotherapy treatments for sports injuries and back pains, and say they have helped over 14,000 people across Northampton and Bedford.

The clinic has also recently launched a paediatric service, a women's health service and a 'shockwave' therapy option.