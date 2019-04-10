Northampton's award-winning Marilyn Monroe lookalike is set for TV debut

Northampton's very own Marilyn Monroe is set for her television debut as part of of a BBC antiques gameshow.

Abington 26-year-old Charley Toulan is set to feature as a contestant in the brand new programme Curiosity - set to air on BBC One at 2.15pm this Friday, April 12.

Charley will appear on the show with her partner David Alacey - who is one of the UK's leading Frank Sinatra impersonators

Charley was voted the number one Marilyn Monroe lookalike in the UK by the Agents Association of Great Britain last year at the National Tribute awards.

Her work as Marilyn has taken her around the world and she regularly appears singing the actress's hits such as `Diamonds are a girl's best friend’ and `I wanna be loved by you’ in theatres around the UK.

Her performances saw her approached by the BBC to appear with her partner David Alacey - who is one of the UK's leading Frank Sinatra impersonators - as a contestant on the daytime antiques show in order to give it a 20th-century retro feel.

Charley said: "This was a really fun experience for me and something that I have never done in my career in the entertainment business, although I have made TV appearances as Marilyn, I have never been a contestant in a game show and working with host Paul Martin was a great experience as we had a lot of on and off set banter."

Pictures courtesy of Dalacey-Boo Management Ltd.

Although neither Charley or David claim to be experts in antiques they did hope that their knowledge of vintage memorabilia would help their chances.

Viewers will have to tune in on Friday to find out if this was the case.