Northampton's annual Oak Apple Day returns next week

Oak Apple Day will be commemorated in Northampton with a special thanksgiving ceremony next Tuesday.

The annual historic ceremony will start at 11.30am on May 29 at All Saints' Church and celebrates the generosity of King Charles II, who donated over 1,000 tons of timber to reconstruct the church and halved the town’s taxes for seven years following the Great Fire of Northampton.

At noon, the Mayor of Northampton, Councillor Tony Ansell, will place a crown of oak leaves on the statue of Charles II, which stands on the portico of the church.

Oak Apple Day also marks the restoration of the monarchy, when Charles II came to the throne on May 29, 1660.

The name reflects the then future King’s famous hiding place, when he sought refuge from his roundhead enemies in an oak tree, following the 1651 battle of Worcester.

Councillor Ansell said: “We have participated in Oak Apple Day in Northampton for many years and it’s an honour to maintain this historic tradition which marks such a significant moment in Northampton’s history.

“Everyone is welcome to come along and join us.”