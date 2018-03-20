Northampton's 'accidental' fun run returns for second year in charity fundraising drive

A Northampton children's mini-marathon will return to a local park next month for its second year.

Dozens of children will have another chance to earn a medal at the charity fun run on Hardingstone Rec Ground on April 8.

The run was organised "by accident" but has returned for a second year.

This is the event's second year after Northampton mum Lindsay Shenton organised last year's run "by accident" when she made a private group public on Facebook.

But within a week of setting up the fun run for her friends' children, over 70 children were signed up.

Lindsay has now returned to organise this year's event with the support of her Hardingstone Parish Council ahead of her running the London Marathon in April.

Lindsay, 41, from Far Cotton, said: "I'm really happy the council and community have got behind it. It's just something we were doing for fun but they've really embraced it."

All proceeds from the run will go towards disability charity Livability.

This year's fun run is open not just open to children but also teenagers, mums, dad, grandparents and family friends to encourage a healthy lifestyle. All ages and abilities are welcome and there is no minimum distance set.

Runners are asked to make a suggested donation of £3 as part of a fundraising effort for disability charity Livability.

Lindsay said: "I hope we'll see lots of families and kids of all ages and abilities out to have some fun. It would be great if we had over 100 people turn out."

The event takes place on April 8 at 11am at Hardingstone Recreational Ground, off Martin's lane, and is open to everyone. Engraved medals are available for all participants.

For more information, visit the fun run's Facebook page.