Northampton's Abington Park to come alive with music and activities starting next month

The return of the Bands in the Park concerts and a full calender of events at Northampton's Abington Park Museum will see the town come alive with music and activities this year.

The events, organised by Northampton Borough Council, attract thousands of people to the park during the spring and summer months.

This year the action kicks off on 1 April (Sunday) with the 2018 Bands in the Park schedule welcoming 27 bands to Abington Park’s bandstand.

The Salvation Army Corps Band will help set the tone for this busy season, which also includes performances on both Bank Holiday Monday’s in May.

Other bands who will be entertaining residents and visitors include Moulton 77 Brass Band, Northampton Concert Band, Abington Wind Band and Northampton Male Voice Choir. And closing the season in style on September 16 will be Rockin’ Roadrunner.

In addition to the Bands in the Park performances, a range of events, workshops and talks will be taking place in Abington Park Museum, allowing families and visitors to make the most of their day out at the park.

Highlights include a children’s Easter Trail, a Craft Fair, Watercolour Painting workshops, Art History Lectures and a performance of Hamlet. Also, a series of 100 objects events, which run from 8 August, right through to 11 November.

Councillor Anna King, cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “Bands in the Park is a really popular programme of live performances, set in the beautiful surroundings of Abington Park.

“We hope that visitors will enjoy this year’s varied programme of performances, along with the many events, activities and workshops that Abington Park Museum hosts, allowing families to enjoy a variety of days out in the park during the spring and summer”.

For a full list of Bands in the Park performances please visit the borough council website.

To find out more about the events taking place at Abington Park Museum and to make a booking, please visit the museum's webpage.