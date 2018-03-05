Northampton's 1976-built Oliver Adams bakery to be demolished in favour of industrial units

The factory once home to the Oliver Adams bakery is set to be demolished after plans were submitted to pull down the final remains of the family company.

Around 150 staff members were made redundant when the baking ovens fired for the last time at Oliver Adams' Gladstone Road bakery last May.

The company, which had a history in the town stretching back to 1856, was losing money "hand over fist" according to its directors and owed a list of creditors £1.7 million.

But Northampton Bakeries, the holding company for Oliver Adams, has now applied to demolish the Gladstone Road bakery and turn it into six industrial units.

A design and access statement submitted with the plans, states: "The existing buildings are out-dated, of poor quality and in urgent need of enhancement and modernisation.

"While conversion has been considered, this approach would seriously limit the use of the site and the viability of its continued use."

The Gladstone Road bakery, opened in August 1976, featured a cash and carry department and supplied hotels and other large establishments.

Northampton Bakeries predicts the six new units, which will be 2,000 square metres in total and will feature glazed windows at floor level, will be filled quickly.