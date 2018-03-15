Northampton runner Charlotte ready to take on marathon in memory of uncle

A runner originally from Northampton is preparing to take on the London Marathon in memory of her uncle.

Charlotte Simpson will be raising money for the British Heart Foundation when she takes on the famous 26.2 mile route on April 22.

In November 2016, Charlotte lost her uncle Nick at the age of 47 because of a heart condition, and Charlotte said she wanted to raise money as well as awareness that cardiovascular disease can affect people of all ages.

As part of her fundraising Charlotte is hosting a quiz on Sunday, March 25.

The quiz is being held at the Fox and Hounds, in Harborough Road, Northampton, from 8pm.

Entry is £2 per person and there is a maximum of six people per team.

Charlotte said: “Cardiovascular disease affects several members of my family - of all ages.

“The British Heart Foundation is a charity close to me and my family and it will be a honour to run and raise money for the foundation in Nick’s memory.

“If you have a few quid to spare, any donation would be highly appreciated!”

To sponsor Charlotte, visit her Virgin Money Giving page. She has set a fundraising target of £2,000 and has already collected more than £700.