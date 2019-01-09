Northampton rock bar needs customers' help to 'drink the pub dry' for one weekend in February

A Northampton pub needs its customers 'help to 'drink the bar dry' ahead of refurbishments next month.

The King Billy Rock Bar, in Bridge Street, will close for around a week in February for renovations and a new line of beers.

But first, the live music joint will need to get rid of all its stock to make room for the new lines.

Now, the King Billy is inviting customers to a 'drink the pub dry' weekend to get empty the pumps and fridges ahead of the renovations.

Starting at 6pm on February 8 and 9 (Friday and Saturday), all draft alcohol will be discounted to £3 a pint in a bid to clear out the cellar and taps.

If there is still stock to spare after Friday and Saturday, the King Billy will also run the offer on Sunday.

The pub reportedly then close for 'a few days' while refurbishments are made and a new line of beers are added.

The event will be supported with live music by classic rock band The Rooters on Friday and rock covers Third Stone From the Sun on Saturday.