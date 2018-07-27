Northampton road to close for bridge repairs

Repair work to a Northampton bridge will force a total road closure this weekend.

The A508 south bridge on Cotton End was damaged by a vehicle last year, which meant a concrete safety barrier needed to be installed.

Works to repair the bridge are programmed to start on Monday, July 30 and are expected to last until Sunday, August 19.

Due to the scaffolding required for the scheme and for the safety of both the workforce and the public, the works are being carried out under a southbound road closure, with a diversion route which will be in place round-the-clock for the duration of the works.

In order to start works immediately, there will be a total road closure in place from 11:59pm on Sunday, July 29 to 11.59pm on Monday, July 30 on both inbound and outbound routes.

The project will see the rebuilding of a 10-metre section of the parapet wall following a road traffic accident last year.

While the A508 south bridge in Cotton End will be closed southbound, a signed diversion route will also be in place, which can be viewed at www.roadworks.org.

Once the work has been completed it will enable the road to be fully opened again.