Northampton road closed in both directions for emergency pothole repairs

A Northampton road has been closed in both directions throughout today because of potholes.

Sandy Lane, which links Berrywood Road and Weedon Road, west of Upton, has been shut in both directions throughout the day while emergency teams carry out repairs.

The closure was first reported at around 10.30am today (May 11) and initially there was confusion as to why diversions had been put in place.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council has now confirmed the closure is a result of the state of the road.