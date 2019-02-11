Northampton road accident left motorcyclist with serious injuries

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision between a car and motorcycle in Upton Way, Northampton, left the rider seriously injured.

At around 2.10pm on Friday, February 8, a blue Honda Civic travelling eastbound (towards Upton) in lane one pulled into lane two and collided with a motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.