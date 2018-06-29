Northampton restaurant to give away free meals to the military on Armed Forces Day

A restaurant in Northampton is showing its support to Armed Forces Day by offering all military personnel a free carvery this Saturday.

Toby Carvery in East Hunsbury is inviting armed forces personnel to enjoy a free breakfast or carvery tomorrow (June 30) as a way of saying thank you for all of their hard work.

Toby Carvery general manager Hannah Roper and Chef Chris Mills.

Toby Carvery’s offer is open to all military personnel, from serving troops and reserves to veterans and cadets, and can be claimed by downloading a voucher from the website and presenting this along with their military ID or veteran’s card.

Martin Gosling, brand operations director for Toby Carvery said: “This is the third year we’ve gifted free meals on Armed Forces Day, and each year we are overwhelmed by the response. For Toby Carvery having the opportunity to thank our heroes is so important to us.

"Our partnership with The Royal British Legion means we can continue to support the armed forces throughout the year, recognising all that they do for the country at home and abroad.”

Armed Forces Day helps the country to show its support to the men and women who represent the UK in the Army, The Royal Navy and Royal Air Force.

Toby Carvery has also been announced as an official partner of The Royal British Legion’s ‘Thank You’ campaign, marking 100 years since the end of the First World War by thanking those who lived through this tragic and remarkable time and played a vital role in the war effort.

The restaurant's partnership has seen the chain continue to support the charity through fundraising initiatives, including donating 25p from each Jam and Coconut Sponge sale to The Legion.

For an eat free voucher, visit the Toby Carbery website.