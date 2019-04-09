Northampton residents score a victory to make their street safe again with new double-yellow-lines

A new set of double-yellow-lines has solved a 'bumper-to-bumper' parking problem that was blocking ambulances in a Northampton neighbourhood.

Until a week ago, cars reportedly lined Timken Way South from end to end, and access to the estate's doctor's, pharmacy and nursing home could be nearly impossible for patients and residents.

Timken Way South has solved a 'bumber-to-bumper' parking problem in the street.

Residents' safety was also endangered because cars had no room to avoid each other coming around corners, and emergency vehicles and very tight access to the houses.

But a campaign by Duston Parish Council to put a stop to problem on-street parking has cleared the neighbourhood of cars overnight.

One resident said: "It's a massive improvement. At peaks times the cars would be parked all the way out Main Road.

"It could feel so unsafe at times when cars came around the corner into the estate.

The double-yellow-lines were painted in on March 25.

"But I don't know where the cars that used to park here are gone. They used to park here every day so I thought they were residents' but I don't know where they've moved on to."

The parking was a particular hazard for emergency vehicles, which often needed to reach the Timken Grange Nursing Home that opened in January 2018.

A member of staff at the nursing home said: "I do feel bad for residents who have had their parking taken away but for our purposes, it's been great.

The estate was plagued with on-street parking that posed a risk to cars coming around corners.

"I was especially scared if there was ever a fire then a crew would not be able to reach the home."

However, there are concerns the solution only means the cars that used to park on the street have been moved on to somewhere else in the town.

Councillor Mike Pepper, Duston Parish councillor and resident of Timken estate, said: “The new double yellow lines have worked very well and it is now safe to drive in and out of the Timken estate. It is wonderful and has been a real success.

"For now it is not obvious where the cars that used to park there have gone.”