Northampton residents pushed out of their front door by three men then robbed

Police have released an e-fit of a man they want to speak to in connection with a robbery in Northampton and are appealing for the public’s help to identify him.

The robbery happened at a property in Halswell Court, The Arbours, on Monday, February 18, at about 7.20pm. Police have revealed information about the crime today.

A police spokeswoman said: "Three men forced their way in through the back door, assaulted two occupants and then pushed them out of the front door.

"As they did so, one of the men pulled a gold necklace from around the neck of one of the occupants. The offenders then ran off down the road.

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone who thinks they recognise the man in the e-fit, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.