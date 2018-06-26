Northampton residents left without water for seven hours due to 'pump outage'

A "pump outage" left Northampton residents without water or with low water pressure for seven hours on Monday.

Anglian Water apologised to its customers in Kingsthorpe for the inconvenience.

The problem was first reported at around 5.30pm on Monday with water supply returning to normal at around 1am.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: "We’re sorry some customers in Kingsthorpe, Northampton had low water pressure or no water at all last night.

"The issue was caused by a pump outage which has now been resolved, and all supplies are back to normal.

"Some customers may notice now their water is back, it is a little cloudy. This is caused by millions of tiny air bubbles trapped in the pipe and is completely harmless.

"If you leave the water to clear in a glass or run your tap for a bit it will soon disappear.

"Once again we’re sorry for any inconvenience caused and we’d like to thank customers for their patience while we resolved the issue."