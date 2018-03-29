Northampton rental experts make marathon effort to help homeless people

Staff members of a Northampton lettings agent are to pound the streets to raise money for a charity supporting homeless people.

The Amber Properties’ Ausra Uzukauskaite and Ellie Bishop are taking part in a fundraising half marathon for Northampton’s Hope Centre - to support homeless people.

Managing Director, Ausra, says she is committed to improving the availability of good quality accommodation in the area at prices that people can afford.

She said: “Amber Properties isn’t simply an independent property business; Ellie and I are part of the local community too.

“We wanted to make a contribution by supporting a local charity that really makes a difference to people’s lives.

“There are so many great causes in the Northamptonshire, but the Hope Centre seemed the obvious choice for us.

“They provide practical support and training to help people take positive steps and move on from poverty and homelessness.

“It’s amazing what the Hope Centre can do with even quite small sums of money - £25 can buy breakfast at the centre for everyone for a day.”

The pair are hoping to raise £2,000 go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/amberproperties