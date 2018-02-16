Northampton registrar awarded national prize for groundbreaking research

An ophthalmology registrar at Northampton General Hospital is the 25th recipient of the prestigious Vernon Prize Trophy, for ground-breaking research into the study of nystagmus or ‘dancing eyes’ in young children and infants.

In the world’s first study of its kind, Dr Sohaib Rufai used cutting-edge 3D imaging technology at Leicester Royal Infirmary to examine the abnormal development of the eyes of infants.

He subsequently followed patients up over a five year period. The resulting data and research findings have led to the development of a new grading system for the under-development of the retina, which can now guide diagnosis and management of these conditions on a global scale.

Talking about his award, Dr Rufai said: ‘I am most humbled to receive this prize. All the credit goes to my supervisors, Professor Irene Gottlob and Dr Frank Proudlock, along with my colleagues, Dr Mervyn Thomas, Mr Ravi Purohit and Miss Helena Lee.

"We also owe huge thanks to our wonderful patients who agreed to take part in the study. I hope this exciting research continues to thrive for the benefit of all our patients with infantile nystagmus."