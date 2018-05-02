Northampton ranks in top 10 list for worst fly-tipping town in UK

Northampton has been named in the top 10 worst towns in the UK for fly-tipping.

Online retailer Furniture Choice has used government data to reveal the worst areas in the UK for dumped household goods and rubbish - and has placed Northampton at number eight in the country.

In 2016/17, Northampton had over 18,000 fly-tipping incidents.

Northampton Borough Council also came in tenth place for the most money spent on clearing up fly-tipping, at £885,000.

The worst town in the UK was named as Enflied, which saw over 75,000 incidents in the same year and spent over £3million clearing rubbish.

In May 2016 local authorities in England were given new legislative power to issue out fixed penalty notices for small scale fly-tipping offences. In 2016/17 local authorities across England issued over 56,000 fixed penalty notices alongside 47,000 warning letters, 22,000 statutory notices and 1,571 prosecutions for fly-tipping offences.