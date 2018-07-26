Northampton pupils encouraged to keep up the hard work by Cobblers striker

Pupils at a Northampton school have been given a motivational boost by a town soccer star, encouraging them reach their goals.

Northampton Town striker Junior Morias visited Wootton Park School before the end of the Academic year.

He spoke to the pupils about hard work and motivation and helped to hand out school honours, including the Principal Award to Sarinah Ali.

Junior said: “Talent might get you through the door but it’s the hard work that keeps you there.”

A Northampton Town spokesman said: “Many thanks to everyone at Wootton Park for hosting us, and congratulations to all of the pupils on their work this year.

“We hope they enjoy their summer holidays.”