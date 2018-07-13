Northampton pupil wins safety mascot competition for #StaySafeForSummer

A young Northampton artist has won a competition to design a mascot to help share safety messages over the summer holidays.

Bethan Gee, a Year 6 pupil at Abington Vale Primary School’s Park Campus, entered her panda mascot design into a competition for the #StaySafe4Summer18 campaign.

This is run by PCSO Naomi Burkart-Barker, of Northamptonshire Police, and partners including the RNLI, to teach primary school children in the Northampton Central neighbourhood area about topics including water, road, fire, railway and online safety to help them stay safe during the summer holidays.

PSCO Burkart-Barker said: “Bethan followed the brief and ticked all the boxes for creating a great mascot to help us share safety messages for the summer period.

“We had over 400 entries and it was very hard to choose our winner and runners up, all the judges could see the time that’s been taken to design these mascots and posters to share safety messages to help others.

“I’m thrilled to reveal the final designs which will help everyone stay safer for the summer.”

Bethan’s winning design has been turned into an advice leaflet which will be handed out at the free #StaySafe4 Summer18 family fun event, taking place in Northampton’s Grosvenor Centre and Market Square from 10am to 4pm tomorrow, Saturday, July 14.

Designs from runners up Jegors Belajevs, of Stimpson Avenue Academy, Polly Tomalin and Gabby Dzinotizeei, from Abington Vale Park Campus, have also been turned into safety posters. They also received prize bags, and a prize was also awarded in the reception class at Abington Vale Sterling Campus after pupils there entered posters too.

Prizes were donated by town and Grosvenor Centre shops including The Entertainer, Smiggle, Boots, Poundland, Sainsbury’s, Millie’s Cookies, and Nando’s.

Pictured are (L-R) runner-up Gabby Dzinotizeei, 11, Abington Vale Park Campus head teacher Laura Cichuta, runner up Polly Tomalin, 11, PCSO Burkart-Barker, winner Bethan Gee, 11, and the RNLI's Mike Alcock.