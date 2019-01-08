Northampton pupil's winning safety helmet design picked out of thousands from across country

A Northampton primary school pupil's winning safety helmet design bagged him a brand new bike just in time for Christmas.

Talented Andrew's winning designs for a new cycling helmet was picked as the winner out of over 4,500 entries from school across the UK.

For his prize, competition organisers First4Lawyers brought Andrew a 3D-printed model of his winning design to his class at the Good Shepherd Primary School as well as a new bike.

The Year 5 pupil was in music and drama class, with no idea that he had won until he was presented with his prize.

Good Shepherd head teacher, Mrs Robinson, said: “We are exceptionally proud of Andrew, and we hope he enjoys his new bike and helmet.

“The competition fitted well as Year 5 are doing ‘bikeability’, which talks about safety. We saw the competition and entered sixty of our Year 5 students.

“When we heard that we won, we couldn’t believe it as we knew there would be a lot of children entering across the country.”

First4Lawyers’ head of digital, Steve Harrison, who is heading up the Cycle Safety initiative, said: “It was brilliant to see the reaction of Andrew, who was clearly thrilled with his prizes.

“Outreach events like these help us promote cycle safety, as well as encouraging more children to get outside and ride bikes.”

The competition, which launched at the start of November, gave pupils around the UK the chance to design their own helmet. Eight winners were chosen overall.

Cycle Safety Initiative is supported by road safety charity, Brake, the 3M Buckley Innovation Centre at the University of Huddersfield, and LW Graphics, who produced the vinyl wraps of the helmet designs.