Northampton pub wins award for having one of the best beer gardens in the UK

Staff at The Windhover just outside Northampton are celebrating after winning a regional award.

The country-style pub in Chapel Brampton was crowned as the regional winner of The Marvellous Vintage Inns Garden Competition for the East Midlands.

The contest, which began in April, aimed to find the best spots in which the public could enjoy their favourite drink in the summer sun.

The judges unanimously opted for The Windhover thanks to its perfectly manicured displays, ample seating space and beautifully kept lawns.

Graham Gregory, landlord at The Windhover, said: “We are proud of the garden here at The Windhover and take pride in maintaining it to ensure it is welcoming and enjoyable for all our guests.

“We like to think it is the perfect place for people to stop for a refreshing drink after a hard day’s work or a long walk in the countryside.”

Graham Bird, national operations director and a member of the judging panel, said: “The Windhover is an outstanding example of what we consider to be the ideal beer garden. It is a welcoming space which is full of pristine greenery and seating – offering an outdoor area that delights both locals and visitors to the area alike.”

Vintage Inns has a collection of almost 200 pubs across the UK.