Northampton pub to reopen in February after refurbishment and new menu

A Northampton pub is undergoing an upgrade to give it more of a "village, local feel".

The Sun Inn, in High Street, Hardingstone, closed its doors on Sunday for more than three weeks.

Improvements will include a larger outdoor area, updated furnishings and a tweaked menu.

Andy Pye, who has been the manager there for eight years, said: "The idea is to give it a more village, local feel.

"We've been a successful pub over the years and people grow familiar with the look of the place. Some people will like what we're doing and some won't, but it will enhance the pub."

The pub will retain its columns and dark wood interior but there will be other changes. The garden area will be expanded for summer drinking and dinners.

Andy said: "We're very busy for lunchtime trade, we do very well off ladies who lunch and others.

"They won't be happy that we'll be closed for a while but when we open we'll offer a much better dining experience."



For bookings following the reopening, email: thesuninn@mcmanuspub.co.uk

The pub will begin trading again on Friday, February 1.