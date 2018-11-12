Northampton pub to give out FREE gin this Wednesday - here's how to get yours

There’s nothing sweeter than a freebie and a Northampton pub is set to prove the point this Wednesday by giving away a FREE gin and tonic for very unusual currency – cake.

Hungry Horse pub, the Queen Eleanor in London Road is celebrating the introduction of Mrs Cuthbert’s traditional dessert-inspired gin liqueurs by offering a delicious flavoured gin and tonic for anyone who brings a slice of cake into pub on Wednesday, 14th November.

Sweet-toothed guests will be able to provide a range of baked treats to qualify for the giveaway, including traditional Victoria sponge, cupcakes, slices and cake bars.

The quirky offer has been announced to mark the launch of four new Mrs Cuthbert’s gin liqueur flavours at the pub. As well the quintessentially British Victoria Sponge, the pub will also be offering Blueberry Muffin, Rhubarb and Custard Crumble, and a bespoke flavour exclusively produced for Greene King pubs, a Passionfruit Pavlova gin.

Caroline Jackson, general manager at the Queen Eleanor, said: “The trend for flavoured gins is huge at the moment, and what better way to enjoy iconic British flavours than with a free glass of dessert-inspired gin and tonic!

“Mrs Cuthbert’s dessert-infused gin liqueurs are inspired by 1940s home-baking, with fun and nostalgic flavours that make a refreshing alternative to traditional gin and tonic – we’re sure our guests will love them.

“We look forward to welcoming locals in for a mid-week treat they don’t have to pay for – it really is the icing on the cake!”

To redeem the unconventional offer, guests will have to visit the Queen Eleanor pub on Wednesday, 14 November and show a slice of cake at the bar for a free Mrs Cuthbert’s Victoria Sponge Cake gin liqueur and tonic.

Any guests wanting to try another flavour can bring in a muffin, a crumble or a pavlova instead, in exchange for the corresponding flavoured gin and tonic.

There is one drink permitted per person and guests will need to be quick to get hold of one, as the offer is only available while stocks last.