Northampton pub set for makeover

A Northampton town centre pub could be getting a face lift if plans are approved by the borough council.

O'Neill's have submitted plans to makeover its pub in the Drapery, which is located in a grade II listed building in an Italianate style, dating to 1894.

The bar in the new-look pub could look like this

Renovations would see changes made to the bar fittings, decorations, including new wall finishes, and parts of the floor would be replaced.

The beer garden would be refreshed with the building of a small pergola - a wooden gazebo-type structure - and the addition of a 65" TV is planned.

"It is envisaged that the proposed internal and external works will bring the site into line with the O’Neill’s estate, in an effort to maintain the visual appearance of the brand," reads the planning application.