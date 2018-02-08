Northampton pub's hygiene rating boosted after council inspection

A Northampton pub has had its food hygiene rating bumped up after a recent inspection.

The King David pub in Newnham Road, Kingsthorpe, was previously rated one out of five for food hygiene, but after the latest visit from a borough council food and safety officer it had its score raised to a four.

The food hygiene sticker arrived in the post yesterday and was instantly put on display

Landlady Sarah Powell was pleased with the rating change particularly as she had inherited the poor hygiene score from the previous pub owners, having taken over the premises herself in November last year.

She said: "The inspector told me it was the cleanest the pub has ever been."

Sarah, who has a background in catering, says the plan is to start serving food in the near future.

She has started buying kitchen equipment and is considering hiring another member of staff to help with the cooking.

The good news was welcome among pub regulars and its staff, particularly after a shooting last month almost threatened to ruin all the good work Sarah and her son Harry have done in renovating the King David.

As a result of the shooting, in which Harry was injured, CCTV cameras and floodlights are being installed.

"We have got some really loyal customers and they have stayed with us since the shooting," said Sarah.

Food hygiene ratings are based on three criteria:

- How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

- The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

- How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.