Northampton pub not showing World Cup match on double-decker bus-sized TV tomorrow

A popular Northampton pub, which has been showing the World Cup on a double-decker bus-sized TV, is now only showing the England v Sweeden game on screens indoors.

Spinney Hill general manager Josh Teasdale said on Facebook today: "Just wanted to update you that unfortunately the outdoor screens we’ve been using to show the World Cup matches will be making there way to other pubs in other parts of the country (we don’t where) for this Saturdays game."

The beer garden of the Spinney Hill Pub in Kettering Road was packed to the rafters as hundreds of England supporters crammed in to watch the 6-1 thrashing of Panama on a cinema screen last month.

He added: "We're obviously sorry that we couldn’t bring you the quarter finals outside but we will still show the games on our indoor screens. There will also be a BBQ in the garden so come down and enjoy the game with us."

The pub will be operating a wristband-upon-entry system for the England v Sweeden match tomorrow to keep track of the number of people in the pub.