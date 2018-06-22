Northampton pub installs double-decker bus-sized TV screen perfect for World Cup watching

Wondering where to watch the England game on Sunday?

If you want to see the Three Lions in action on a humongous screen we know just the place.

The Spinney Hill Pub in Kettering Road has hired out a screen the size of a double-decker bus.

The TV is a whopping 35m sq and costs £2,000 to hire for three days or more according to One Agency Media's brochure.

It measures 7.5m wide and 4m high with a 21:9 aspect ratio.

While the TV sits outside, the Greene King owned pub will open its outside bar and serve food from its barbecue.

There's also football goal next to the garden for those wanting to emulate their World Cup heroes' exploits on the field.

Spinney Hill general manager Josh Teasdale said: “We’re thrilled with our new screen which has proved a massively popular way for our customers to watch the football.

"We put a brief 10-second video on our Facebook page on Tuesday and were amazed and delighted when it was viewed around 75,000 times!

"At the size of a double-decker bus, it’s obviously only temporary but will be around for the England games on Sunday and Thursday.

"We might be able to keep it for a bit longer but it depends on the results against Panama and Belgium.

"We’ve had so many people visiting the pub especially to see it as it really does have to be seen to be believed. For those of us not travelling to Russia to watch the games hopefully it provides the next-best experience.”