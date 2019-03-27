Northampton pub hopes one million pound revamp will be a 'catalyst' for businesses to invest in the town

A further 20 new jobs will be created by JD Weatherspoon after it completes its 15-week revamp, which gets underway next month.

Pub operator JD Wetherspoon is to start development work on The Cordwainer pub in The Ridings on Monday, April 1.

The company is to spend almost one million pound increasing the size of the pub and refurbishing it, which will see its doors closed for 15 weeks while the work is carried out.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “The Cordwainer is an extremely popular pub and this investment highlights our commitment to the pub and Northampton itself.

“We apologise to our customers and staff for the inconvenience of the pub closure while work is carried out but are confident that the new-look pub will be greatly welcomed by everyone.

“Hopefully the investment by Wetherspoon will act as a catalyst for other businesses to invest in the town.”

Staff will be redeployed at other Wetherspoon pubs in the area while building work takes place, and a further 20 new jobs will be created when the pub reopens on July 16.

The development work will result in more space on the ground floor, together with a large glazed extension and roof-top terrace.

The ground floor customer area will link to the new-look garden and, additionally, the pub will feature facilities for staff and a new customer lift.