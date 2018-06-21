Northampton Prince’s Trust team revamp Duston day centre garden

Service users of a Northampton day centre are celebrating the re-opening of a garden area after volunteers rebuilt it after the facility had been destroyed by a gale.

Members of the Prince’s Trust Northampton North Team 58 came to the rescue of gardeners at the Duston-based Northamptonshire Country Centre.

The centre, which provides workplace activities for adults with learning disabilities, lost one of their poly tunnels and its contents to a storm.

Twenty young people spent two weeks volunteering, building six multi-level raised beds used by day centre clients as part of their horticultural therapy.

Working on their community project the Prince’s Trust team also made a pergola.

Olivia Clarke from Northamptonshire Country Centre said: “They have done such an amazing job and to such a high standard.

“As part of their course they pick a community project which was us in this case and then raise all the funds for the materials.

“We are just so grateful and proud of what the team have achieved.

“Our service users are really happy and they can’t wait to start growing fruit for their own jams and chutneys, and producing their own cut flowers.”