Northampton primary school receives prestigious arts council award

The Arbours Primary Academy has been awarded an Artsmark Silver Award for its significant improvements and successes in arts.

Artsmark is the creative quality standard for schools, accredited by Arts Council England. It provides a clear framework for teachers to plan, develop and evaluate arts, culture and creativity across the curriculum.

Angela Rock, headteacher at The Arbours Primary Academy, said “We are very proud and honoured to receive the Artsmark Award.

"We have worked very hard as a school to enhance our arts provision and provide fantastic opportunities for our pupils.

"Our children have proudly been displaying their artwork around our school and we are excited about developing our music enrichment offer as the next step in our journey.”

The awarding panel praised The Arbours Primary Academy for strong leadership, forging partnerships with external providers and most significantly fostering the confidence of staff through CPD.

The Arbours was also praised for its commitment to arts, cultural education and providing equal opportunities to all pupils.