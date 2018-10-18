Northampton primary school rated ‘Good’ in all areas by Ofsted

Inspectors praised pupils and staff at a Northampton academy as they confirmed it as a ‘Good’ school .

Ofsted’s new report describes Sunnyside Primary Academy, which is located Off Holly Lodge Drive, as a “caring school, with a family feel that enables each pupil to be known and valued”.

Sunnyside Primary Academy

Headteacher Nicola Sayers and her team at the primary school received praise for their strong and effective approach to leadership of the Academy, with Ofsted noting that they have a “relentless focus on improving the quality of teaching”.

She said: “I am so pleased that the efforts of every colleague at the Academy have been recognised once again by Ofsted.

"Staff, parents and of course our wonderful pupils, along with our colleagues at Greenwood Academies Trust have all contributed to this excellent result.

“I would like to thank everyone who has played their part in this success. We look forward to continuing our journey of ongoing improvement.”

The report noted that parents “overwhelmingly commented that their children are happy and safe at school”.

Pupils value the extra-curricular opportunities and even take responsibility of these, such as Year 6’s recent visit to London.

And the Academy’s ongoing efforts to raise aspirations, helped to “diminish differences between the progress of different groups of pupils.”

Wayne Norrie, CEO of Greenwood Academies Trust, said: “Well done to Mrs Sayers and her staff for this excellent report.

"They have continued to build on their success at the Academy and this has been so clearly recognised by Ofsted.

"I am especially pleased that the Academy’s efforts to go above and beyond in providing enriching opportunities for its pupils has been praised.

"The team at Sunnyside Primary Academy are a superb example of delivering a high-quality education which is having a hugely positive impact on the local community.”