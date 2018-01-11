Northampton primary school is 'working hard' to improve after 'inadequate' Ofsted report

Leaders say they have already made 'significant changes' at a Northampton primary school since it was rated as 'inadequate' by the education watchdog.

Parklands Primary School in Spinney Hill Road has been criticised in a recent Ofsted report, published yesterday, after inspectors found that 'teachers’ expectations of what pupils can achieve are too low'.

The school, which has slipped from 'good' to 'inadequate' following a two-day inspection between October 31 and November 1, also raised concerns over the governors ability to 'rigorously' challenge school leaders, whether learning is 'stimulating' enough for early years pupils and says the school should not take on newly qualified teachers.

However the school, which praised the pupils’ positive attitude to learning and the school’s commitment to their personal development and wellbeing, is assuring parents that improvements are already being made.

Headteacher Sally Gedney said: “We are pleased that the inspectors recognised our work to support and develop our children and they saw how good pupils’ behaviour is and how keen they are to learn.”

“We are disappointed by Ofsted’s overall assessment of our school and we don’t believe it fully reflects the gains in knowledge, skill or understanding that pupils are making as they move throughout our school, nor of the life skills which pupils leave us with as they transfer to secondary school.

“The Ofsted inspection took place last autumn and since then we have already made significant changes in order to improve outcomes at the end of each Key Stage.

“We are also working hard to improve our provision and to develop our hard-working teaching staff to be the very best they can be.

“We are determined to get back to a ‘good’ Ofsted rating and accelerate the rate of improvement, and we are confident that by working with staff, governors, parents and the school improvement team, we will quickly be able to achieve this.”

The inspection team also recognised its ability to keep children safe and highlighted the breadth of the learning curriculum and the many opportunities the school provides for the children particularly in music and sport.

Parklands Primary School is now working with the school improvement team at Northamptonshire County Council to address the recommendations in the Ofsted report, with many changes already being made.