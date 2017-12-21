Northampton primary school holds Christmas dinner fun day for elderly neighbours

Elderly pensioners tucked into a free Christmas dinner with the pupils of a Northampton Primary School yesterday.

Hopping Hill Primary, the Royal British Legion and local residents got together to enjoy an afternoon of food, songs and company at the school in Duston.

The children, aged between four and 11, played host and socialised with their 19 elderly guests with games of bingo and songs by the school's talent show winners.

Rebecca Cronin, a family support worker for Hopping Hill and an organiser for the day, said: "We wanted the children to learn they are part of a wider community than just the school and also alleviating a bit of loneliness for our elderly neighbours.

"It's about striking up conversation between the young and old."

The party enjoyed a full roast dinner with Christmas pudding and mince pies. The food was all donated by Morrisons Supermarket and a glass of sherry for each guest was provided by local builders Magnabuild ltd.

Rebecca said: "It was an absolute success. Some of our guests became very emotional. One elderly lady told us she hadn't been out of the house for two months and how much fun she was having socialising.

"It made a huge difference. This was the first time we've done this and I hope we can do it again."

Yesterday (December 20) also marked the last day of term for Hopping Hill Primary School before the Christmas break.

