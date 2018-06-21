Northampton primary school bake sale raises £70 for Alzheimer's Society

Collingtree Church of England Primary School pupils and teachers have worked hard to raise £70 for Cupcake Day.

There are more than 8,000 people diagnosed with dementia in Northamptonshire and dementia is now the biggest killer in the UK. The national Cupcake Day looked to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease while generating donations to help the fight against it.

Teacher at the school Hayley Chambers said: “I am very proud of the children who independently decided to organise a charity event for the Alzheimer’s Society after hearing how Mr Albert [headteacher] lost his mother-in-law to the disease.

"By chance, it just happened to coincide with the Cupcake Day. They’re a wonderful bunch of children and I am looking forward to working with them again on future events.”

The children each made the cupcakes before setting up their own stall and selling them at home time.

Lloyd Butcher, community fundraiser at Alzheimer’s Society in East Midlands said: “A huge thank you to Collingtree Primary for hosting a Cupcake Day to unite with Alzheimer’s Society against dementia.

"It is fantastic to see the school and pupils show a real interest in how dementia affects not just older people but everyone in society.

"I am excited to be able to share more information about Alzheimer’s Society in an assembly at the school in the near future.”